Ralston’s City Council approved Urban Water’s development plan and tax-increment financing application for the city-owned parking lot on Park Drive during its March 3 meeting.
Urban Water plans to construct multi-family housing on the lot.
The development plan had approval from the Ralston Planning Commission and the Ralston Community Redevelopment Authority before it was presented to the council.
The Planning Commission determined at its Feb. 10 meeting that Urban Waters’ development plan conformed with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The redevelopment authority determined at its Feb. 12 meeting the development plan met the requirements of Ralston’s tax-increment financing policy.
Notices were sent out by Ralston to government jurisdictions, including Ralston Public Schools and Douglas County, that potentially would be affected by the TIF of the parking lot.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said now that the development plan and TIF application have been approved, the developers are planning on breaking ground after Independence Day.
The construction process is expected to take a year.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the public works department to purchase a new truck and plow for $50,000.
Public works currently is using a 21-year-old 1-ton cab and chassis that has a little over 47,000 miles and is rusted in various portions of the vehicle.
This truck is the main snowplow for alleys, parking lots and other smaller areas.
Finance Director Tim Bohling said there are two potential areas with excess money the city could pull from to purchase the new truck and plow.
“One of them is our sales tax revenue,” Bohling said, “We are also looking at using some of the fund from the sale of the parking lot.”
Even though it is an un-budgeted expense the city will not need to make a budget adjustment, Bohling said.
As long as the city stays under its budget authority then it will not need a budget adjustment.
“If we do have to make a budget adjustment it would come later in the year and that will depend on what our costs are in our other departments,” Bohling said.
Bohling said if the city saves money equal to price of the new truck then there would be no need for a budget adjustment.
Public Works Director Dan Freshman said the truck would be purchased now, as there is an immediate need for it to help fill asphalt cracks.
He said the plow for the truck will be purchased before next winter.
• Approved an agreement between the city and Ralston Public Schools for the use and maintenance of Orval Smith baseball field and Crown and Wager softball fields.
Ralston Public Schools was paying 25% of the utility cost associated with the fields last year, which amounted to $4,656.74.
Under the agreement the city will pay for all of the utilities up to $18,000. Any amount over the $18,000 will be picked up by RPS.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding for school resource officers between Ralston and RPS.
RPS will pay 50% of the SRO’s salary but will not be responsible for paying overtime, non-school related expenses or SRO training.
• Approved a re-enactment of the administrative subdivision section of the Ralston Municipal Code.
• Approved guidelines for approving or denying special designated liquor licenses.