Despite the ever-growing list of closures and cancellations of events in response to the spread of the coronavirus, families in Ralston are still finding ways to stay active.
Emily Powell, president of Ralston Youth Sports, is used to being surrounded by an active community.
RYS baseball and softball seasons were set to start soon, but the restrictions on public gatherings in response to COVID-19 have put a halt to sports for now.
Despite the circumstances, Powell’s family has found several ways to maintain some sense of normalcy during the pandemic.
“Staying active is super important to us. First of all we don’t want our kids on video games and phones all day every day,” Powell said. “It’s fun sometimes for them to get a break, but we rather they were outside getting energy out, because they have so much of it. Otherwise we would all go crazy in the house together.”
To stay active, Powell’s family plays the dancing simulator video game “Just Dance.” They also take their dog out for walks and practice baseball and softball together.
“It’s nice when one kid is a pitcher and a catcher and then the other kids can play all the other positions,“ Powell said. “We really complement each other and are able to go out and practice as a five person team.”
Powell’s middle school daughter also had a Zoom virtual hangout with 17 of her school friends.
“It was amazing, they haven’t seen each other face to face in over a week and it’s interesting to see their reactions to each other and their responses to what they each been doing,” Powell said.
Powell said when her family goes out they see other families doing the same things.
“Everyone is taking advantage of the sunny days that is for sure,” Powell said.
Another bright spot for the Powells has been the spare time they have at home to focus on milestones with their kids.
“We are trying to teach our 6-year-old how to ride her bike without training wheels, which we never had the time to do,” Powell said.
Amy Heck and her family have also been going out to stay active for the duration school is closed.
Her son Brennan is in seventh grade at Ralston Middle School.
“The first couple days he was like, ‘Oh, no school, I can kind of get use to this,’ and now he’s like, there’s nothing to do, what am I going to do,’ “ Heck said.
Heck said her family has been taking their two dogs around downtown Ralston and local trails for walks to stay active.
She said downtown Ralston is a ghost town due to the all the business closures.
With schools shutting down life at home has changed as well.
“It does get stressful. You’re in here and usually you get that break from your child when they are attending school and now they are with you 24/7,” she said.
While her family understands social distancing, Heck said her two dogs have not quite mastered the art of staying 6 feet away from others.
“We would walk on the trail in Ralston and there would be other dogs and people,” Heck said. “They just go up to people. They don’t understand, you have to pull them back a little to keep them away from people.”