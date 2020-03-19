Ralston City Hall

Ralston City Hall has been rumored to be visited by spirits over the years.

 ERIC TAYLOR/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Ralston announced Thursday it would close City Hall, the police department, volunteer fire department and public works buildings to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff will continue to maintain essential services.

Services are available over the phone, online or in the mail.

Contact info for city buildings and departments:

Baright Public Library closed Tuesday. It can be contact by phone at 402-331-7636, email at bhalbur@cityofralston.com or ralstonlibrary.org.

Park restrooms will also be closed and drinking fountains will be off.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.