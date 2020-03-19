Ralston announced Thursday it would close City Hall, the police department, volunteer fire department and public works buildings to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Staff will continue to maintain essential services.
Services are available over the phone, online or in the mail.
Contact info for city buildings and departments:
- City Hall — 402-331-6677, email cityhall@cityofralston.com or go to cityofralston.com.
- Police department — 402-331-1786, or a dispatcher for non-emergency calls at 402-444-5802. In emergencies call 911. email ralstonpolice@cityofralston.com.
- Volunteer fire department — 402-331-5369, email firechief@ralstonfire.com or online at ralstonfire.com.
- Public works — 402-331-4118 x 1310 or email dfreshman@cityofralston.com.
Baright Public Library closed Tuesday. It can be contact by phone at 402-331-7636, email at bhalbur@cityofralston.com or ralstonlibrary.org.
Park restrooms will also be closed and drinking fountains will be off.