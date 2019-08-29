Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.