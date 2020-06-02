Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statewide measure allowing faith-based services to resume in-person worship services on May 4, as long as a list of COVID-19-related restrictions were followed.
However, the governor ultimately left the decisions to faith leaders to determine how this would take place.
Several churches in the Ralston area are on both sides of the fence.
Some are sticking to virtual services while others are conducting virtual and in-person worship services.
Greg Berger, pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church, said the church will continue conducting its services online.
He said there is no set date for when it will return to in-person worship services.
St. Gerald Catholic Church resumed in-person services on Sunday.
The chapel, main church and fellowship hall will be open up to accommodate social distancing.
The Lakeview Chapel will remain closed.
Every other pew is closed off and ushers help with seating and social distancing guidelines.
Parishioners are required to bring a mask from home.
St. Gerald’s opened its 12:15 p.m. Mass to the public on Monday.
Community Bible Church Pastor Charles Tschetter said the church resumed in-person worship and will continue to conduct virtual sessions.
Parishioners will come in through a single door and will have to reserve their spot beforehand.
Tschetter said the church purchased a program that is similar to a movie theater’s seat reservation system.
“You can click on what service you want to attend and what venue you want to be in,” Tschetter said.
There will be two services every Sunday, one at 8:30 a.m. and another at 10:30 a.m.
He said the services are being limited to an hour, which gives the church staff time to wipe everything down between services.
The reservation for worship services close at 4 p.m. on Fridays.
“We know who is coming and we fill out a little chart putting people where we think they would sit best in terms of getting everybody in,” Tschetter said.
After a service has finished, parishioners will be led out row by row to minimize contact between people.
Tschetter said people who are coming back to in-person services are the same people saying they were anxious to get back.
Community Bible Church’s nursery remains closed and there are no offerings for kids at this time.
“If you’ve got toddlers, you’re not coming back, that family isn’t coming back until we have a nursery available again, which I don’t know when that will be,” Tschetter said.