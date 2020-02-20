The Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 60 years of service.
President Amy Roeder said this is a time to look back on the chamber’s history.
“It’s a milestone of things that people have worked so hard (for),” Roeder said. “Sixty years ago it started with one person and it kind of grew from there.”
The chamber now boasts of around 300 members and counting.
Roeder said the chamber helps businesses network and grow. It holds annual events — such as its Independence Day celebration, Wine Walk and more — to bring in new customers to its membership.
“We pride ourselves on being part of our community and also being ... that advocate for local businesses,” Roeder said.
Roeder said because of Ralston’s small size, the chamber also acts as the city’s place for tourism and other information.
“I think that chamber’s vitally important because we’re kind of the hub,” Roeder said. “We have credible resources for people that need something, and sometimes we’re a local phone book.”
It also helps the community by awarding high school seniors with scholarships each year, paid for through an annual summer golf tournament.
The chamber is planning a 60th anniversary celebration. Roeder said she expects the event to take place in the spring or summer, but no formal plans have been made.
She intends to invite past and present presidents and board members and some community members.
It also redid its logo in celebration, which was inspired by Marvin J. Bade’s historic member plaque that his son Tom Bade donated.
Going forward, Roeder said she and others from the chamber are excited for the upcoming economic development Hinge project aimed at reviving downtown. She anticipates the project will bring in new people to support these local businesses.
“The chamber’s really excited for 60 years of partnerships with all the businesses, and hopefully we’re good for another 60 years,” Roeder said.