Businesses across America have been forced to cut hours, furlough employees and in some cases shut their doors in response to the coronavirus.
Ralston businesses included.
Jamie Craig, owner of Rawhide Tattoo in downtown Ralston, said she’s worried for her business if the restrictions continue for too long.
She has owned Rawhide Tattoo for 13 years and moved to the downtown Ralston location this past August.
Craig closed her shop two weeks before it was mandated by Gov. Pete Ricketts on March 24.
In Douglas County, barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and nail salons have been ordered to close because of the coronavirus.
‘I’ve never dealt with anything like this before where I’ve been forced to quit working,” Craig said.
Craig said it has been difficult for her to figure out what to do during the pandemic.
“At first we wanted some kind of direction, like what are we supposed to be doing? And then kind of like trying to figure it out on our own,” Craig said.
She said the tattoo shop has since received some direction from Ralston city officials to remain closed until May 1, which may be extended.
“That was kind of nerve wracking, just trying to figure out what’s the right thing to do and how to handle it,” Craig said.
Craig looked into disaster loans to help her shop stay afloat, but found she did not qualify for them.
She said one reason her business might have been denied a disaster loan is that her shop has independent contractors, not employees.
She is hopeful there are business loans for her to look into.
For now, Craig is not worried about her tattoo shop going under due to coronavirus restrictions.
“I think we’ll be OK as long as they don’t extend it any further,” Craig said.
“I mean one more month, I’m not going to like it, but like two more months then I’m probably really going to be scared. Like is it worth it to keep going on kind of thing?” Craig asked.
‘We don’t even know when things are going to open again, and that’s really the hardest part, not being able to plan for any of it.”
Rawhide Tattoo has tried to reschedule customers’ appointments, but Craig is not sure if the rescheduled dates are going to work.
Craig said the tattoo artists in her shop had mixed feelings about the store being closed.
“I think it was kind of a relief for them because they were scared about working during all that and then exposing themselves, but at the same time also scared about not having work and the uncertainty of everything,” Craig said.
While her store is closed, Craig said she will be working on updating her website and online store.
Heather Hansman and Lisa Reyes, owners of Synergy Advanced Massage Therapy, said they feel comfortable with their business despite having to close.
“We are a member-based company, so we have a lot of our members who hung in there with us and are very understandable,” Reyes said.
“We have some great clientele and have been serving the community for such a long time that it was more like a little family.”
Hansman said the hardest part of the coronavirus restrictions has been not seeing their clients.
“I’ve been a massage therapist for five years and some of these people I’ve had since day one,” she said. “We really get to know them and just kind of miss having our conversations and working on them,” Hansman said.
Hansman said it has been a confusing time to operate the store during the pandemic.
“It was first on a day to day basis and then it was honestly hour to hour on if we’re going to close,” Hansman said.
Hansman said she knows the store needs to be closed until the end of April, but is not sure if the store can open in May.
Reyes and Hansman applied for a paycheck protection loan for the store and were accepted.
“I think it will help us continue to kind of keep our lights on until the end of the month,” Hansman said. “So that once May rolls around, we can kind of still be in the green versus in the red.”
Reyes said having the extra money from the U.S. Small Business Administration will help secure the future of the business.
“With any small business and your independent contractors and business owners, it’s your life and your financial life and when that starts to crumble, you have a lot of worries about the unknown,” Reyes said.