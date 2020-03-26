Small businesses around the country have felt the economic impact of COVID-19 and businesses in Ralston are no different.
Brad Groesser, owner of Sojourn Cafe, said he now has to watch his inventory and cutback on labor hours in response to COVID-19.
“I’ve had to tell more than a few people to just stay home,” Groesser said. “They depend on me for a living and that decision weighs on me every night.”
He said the restaurant is staying in the recommended gathering limits and has been advertising carryout orders to keep his business afloat.
“I had people waiting outside for my regulars to clear out so that they could come in to eat,” Groesser said.
He has been spending 12 hours a day at the restaurant and worries about the future of his restaurant if COVID-19 continues to limit the amount of people in his business.
“I get it, but at the same time my business thrives on traffic,” Groesser said.
Deneen Badami, owner of A Flower Basket, said she has to navigate through weddings being moved and events being canceled that would otherwise require flowers.
“All of my March, April weddings have been moved, some of them are June and some of them are in September,” Badami said.
Badami has had an order from Rejoice Lutheran Church for the past several Easters, but the event has since been canceled.
“It’s really scary, that’s for sure,” Badami said.
In response to the virus, Badami has cut the hours at the shop and limited staff to herself and a delivery driver.
Badami encourages the community to keep shopping local during the pandemic.
“If we don’t have a consistent cash flow, we will go out of business. We don’t have the capital resources these big box places have,” Badami said.
Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce President Amy Roeder said Ralston businesses are taking the COVID-19 situation day by day.
She said restaurants are feeling the burden of the virus right now as there is a 10-person gathering limit recommended by Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets.
The chamber has added a section on its website that has several links detailing resources and information available to businesses during this time. The Chamber will maintain normal hours of operation until further notice.