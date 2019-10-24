The Ralston Rams are now East High Wildcats, at least for four nights, anyway.
This year, Ralston High School will bring “High School Musical” to the stage Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. for its fall production.
The musical, based on a Disney Channel original movie, follows Troy Bolton, the star athlete at East High School, and Gabriella Montez, the quiet, studious transfer student, who meet at a holiday karaoke party. Reunited by school, the two audition for the upcoming winter musical.
When their friends implore them to stick to the status quo and jealous theater tyrants refuse to step out of the spotlight, the plot thickens.
Jenna McKain, vocal music teacher at RHS, is the musical director and choreographer for the production.
McKain said she is excited for the production because it is different from past performances.
“We’ve been doing pretty much Broadway shows, so doing something that’s a little bit more of their culture, we thought the kids would feed into it a lot,” she said. “This came out when they were young. They grew up with this stuff.”
The show, McKain said, is dance heavy; however, it still gives students a chance to show off their skills.
“It really showcases what our students do best,” she said. “It’s very fun, it’s very high energy and it has something for everybody. You’ve got the theater people up here, the jocks who do basketball, brainiacs from the decathlon. It’s a little bit of everything.”
The cast is made up of 45 performers who have a wide range of talent when it comes to singing, dancing and acting, McKain said.
Show director Todd Uhrmacher said the performance has something for every one.
“It’s fun, it’s all inclusive and it’s full of energy,” he said. “It’s very iconic and iconic is good.”
His favorite part of the show, Uhrmacher said, is the well-known Wildcat chant.
“It’s the one everybody associates with the movie and it’s the one that gets everybody up on their feet and cheering,” he said.
Throughout the show, Uhrmacher said the audience is invited to take part in the chant and show their East High pride.
Tickets are general admission and can be purchased at the door.
The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
Leading the cast as Troy and Gabriella are Dylan Albracht and Hailey Leslie. Other cast members include Jocks: Mac Wallace, Ben Brickner, Daniel Hargrave and Brandon Monzon; Thespians: Katie True, Donovan Carr, Eli Smith, Lexi Cutsor, Tyson Walter and Georgia Cosgrove; Brainiacs: Sierra Stone, Angel Pierson, Jake Myers, Toby Bergman, Ella Johnson and Bailee Kirkner; Skaters: Logan Pikop, Kale Houston, Adonis Neal, Molly Rankin and Raquel Skertson; Cheerleaders: Megan Uhing, Jessica Reyes, Brooklyn Smith, McKenna Pflueger and Abigail Reich; East Wildcats: Carlos Martinez, Kaylin Dunham, Brody Hinks, Gage Monroe, Neveah Sanders, Alondra Torres, Talayeh Williams, Grace Oschner, Karen Kililangwe, Emma Broshar, Kristilee Finch, Allison Duarte and Eliana Swendroski-Hiatt. Coach Bolton is Chadwick Myers and Ms. Darbus is Liz McCarty. Stage Manager is Laramie Walker.