Emerson McCall is on the path to earn his Eagle Scout rank and at 13 is younger than most who try to attain the honor.
Emerson has been in Boy Scouts since first grade with Troop 430. For his Eagle Scout project, he plans to complete renovations at Pierson Baseball Field at 84th Street and Park Drive.
“I have been playing Ralston baseball for eight years and I wanted combine my love for Scouts with my love of baseball and give back to the Ralston community,” he said.
For part of his Eagle Scout project, Emerson plans to replace several boards that make up the bleachers at Pierson Field with matching new wood planks. After seeing a wasp nest in the wooden wall at the field, he also plans to put some reusable wasp traps under the bleachers.
Emerson is also looking to improve the area around the Pierson Field sign. The sign has several cracks and letters missing and lies on top of a foundation of bricks with some of the bricks missing and others unstable.
He is hoping to replace the bricks if he can find a good price, but if he can’t find replacement bricks he will remove the old materials, apply sod to the area and remove the sign.
Emerson’s Eagle Scout project was approved by Ralston City Council at its Feb. 18 meeting. He said Ralston City Council President Jerry Krause told him to send in a formal request to the Wiebe-Ralston Foundation for project funds.
He said he will raise funds for whatever the foundation does not provide.
Emerson’s father, Doug, said his son’s work ethic has been strong for as long as he can remember.
“It’s been fun for me to watch him, he’s really a self-starter in terms of trying to get his Eagle,” the elder McCall said.
To begin the Eagle Scout process, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges, 13 of which are Eagle Scout required.
The only required badge left for McCall is the Cooking Merit badge.
In addition to the badge requirement, McCall must get the project approved by the Boy Scouts of America.
He must serve out his role as his troop’s Order of the Arrow representative and attend a Scoutmaster conference.
These are a lot of hoops to jump through, but McCall wanted to get his Eagle Scout project completed before he enrolled in high school.
“I wanted to get it out of the way before other stuff gets in the way, like driving and high school which I’m expecting to be a little bit more difficult,” McCall said.
McCall plans to begin working on his project soon and anticipates being finished in late March or the beginning of April.