The Ralston Arena will close to the public for three weeks beginning Friday — a move that will cancel nearly every scheduled event from March 13 to April 3.
Those cancellations were among the many announced locally and nationally Thursday as organizers of large events worked to help contain spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Public health has to be the most important priority in anything you do," said Rick Hoppe, Ralston's city administrator.
Affected events at the Raltson Arena, south of 72nd and Q Streets, include:
Multiple Lancers hockey games. The United States Hockey League said Thursday that it was pausing until further notice all play, practices, workouts and meetings.
Baby Shark Live!, a highly anticipated children's song and dance show that was scheduled for March 15.
A spring arts and crafts festival, March 20-22.
- An Omaha Beef football game, March 28.
All public ice skating hours.
A Golden Gloves boxing event scheduled for April 3 and 4 had not been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Arena staff were expected to talk to the event's organizers Friday.
Anyone who has purchased a ticket to those events will be notified via email about refunds or rescheduling.
Brian Krajewski, the arena's general manager, said the arena is working with the Baby Shark Live! promoter to possibly reschedule the show.
The decision to cancel upcoming large-crowd events is in line with the entertainment industry at large, Krajewski said. Multiple Omaha and Lincoln shows planned at the CHI Health Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena, as well as large national events, have been postponed or canceled.
Spectra Venue Management, the Philadelphia company that manages the city-owned arena, has a corporate response team that has been monitoring the coronavirus situation, Krajewski said.
Crews ramped up cleaning efforts in recent days. The arena was closed Monday to conduct a deep-clean. Every seat was sanitized, something that typically happens about three times a year, Krajewski said. Extra attention has been paid to concession areas and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Ultimately, Krajewski said, public health must come first.
Hoppe said the financial impact of the closure has not yet been determined.