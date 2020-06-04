The Ralston Arena closed its doors to the public on March 13 to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Several Omaha Lancers hockey games, as well as concerts and other events, were postponed or canceled.
Brian Krajewski, Ralston Arena general manager, said a majority of events have been rescheduled to a later date.
He said the arena was deep cleaned before the Dancing with the Stars event on March 11, and again after the event was over.
Essential staff has continued to clean the arena during the pandemic.
“We’re going to do whatever we have to do to meet the board of health restrictions on any of these events,” Krajewski said.
He said the arena has recently submitted the first draft of their reopening plan to the Douglas County Board of Health for review. The reopening plan outlines what restrictions and cleaning protocols will look like when the arena is back open for business.
“It really dives into every single aspect of the fan experience as well as the promoter and artist experience,” Krajewski said.
Once approved, the opening plan will become public.
Spectra furloughed employees, but there has been an “essential team” in place booking and promoting shows.
“We’re kind of trying to operate things as they come and take it one day at a time,” Krajewski said.
He said the goal would be to have everyone back on staff in time for the rescheduled shows. Rescheduling shows has been a challenge during the pandemic.
“You’re working with more variables than you would typically have in any given situation,” Krajewski said.
He said he is grateful Ralston Arena has managed to reschedule all the non-canceled events.
“You’re trying to take stuff that had dates in the fall and move them into the winter and it’s just kind of like a domino effect,” Krajewski said, “You have all these tours and these large promoters that are trying to fit this jigsaw puzzle together.”
Krajewski said he is excited for the events on the schedule in the next fiscal year, which begins in October.
“I mean, to have a chock full calendar, we’re going to be busier than the building’s ever been,” Krajewski said.
Here is the current status of events according to the Ralston Arena website:
• The Hairball Concert has been moved to Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. All tickets bought for the original date will be honored. If customers are unable to attend the new date, a refund will be made available to them.
• The Juanes concert scheduled for April 28 has been postponed. The arena is working on finding a new date for the show. Once details are confirmed, all ticket buyers will receive an email.
• The Hillsong Worship concert originally scheduled for Tuesday is moved to Aug. 22 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for June 9 will be accepted for the new date.
• Baby Shark Live! has been rescheduled to Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. All tickets purchased for the March 15 show will be honored on the rescheduled date. If customers are unable to attend the new date, a refund will be made available.
• The United States Hockey League has canceled the remaining games for the season. The Omaha Lancers will be issuing ticket exchanges and refunds. Contact Kristyn Otter at kotter@lancers.com with any questions on Lancer Tickets.
• Omaha Beef Football has postponed the start of its season. The arena will update its website as more details come from the arena football league.
• Golden Gloves scheduled for July has been canceled.
• The Omaha Red Devils have canceled their 2020 season. All ticket purchases will be refunded.