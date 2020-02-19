All 67 editions of the Ralston High School yearbook will be digitized and made available to the public, thanks to the Frank and Velma Johnson Ralston Archives Museum and Ralston community.
Behind the project was RHS teacher Kelley Lange. When Lange took over as RHS’ yearbook adviser this year, she set a goal of making yearbooks more accessible. She started by selling extra copies of past yearbooks in alumni Facebook groups.
“The response was incredible, like hundreds of comments asking us ‘Do you have this edition?’” Lange said. “We couldn’t even keep up with the demand.”
Many of the editions people wanted Lange couldn’t sell because the school only had a single copy or none at all. So she started brainstorming ways to preserve the school’s history.
“Sometimes a yearbook is the best history-holder for a town, especially towns like Ralston,” Lange said.
Eventually, Lange realized the best way to do so was to digitize them. Knowing it would be expensive and of high community interest, she decided to crowd fund.
She created a GoFundMe in December and posted it in various Ralston Facebook groups. It quickly gained traction, and the donations came flooding in, Lange said. Some graduating classes turned it into a competition against the others.
Rich Shively, Ralston Archives Museum board member, saw one of the posts and wondered if the museum could help financially.
He knew the project would also benefit the museum, Shively said, as people often ask the museum for old yearbooks.
“People always comment they lost their yearbook in a divorce or a fire or moving, and then they ask, ‘Is there a place we can buy them?’” Shively said.
He brought up the idea to the other board members during its December meeting. The board then approved to fund the project at its annual meeting, held Jan. 29.
Lange hopes to have the project complete by the end of the school year. Right now, she’s working to find the cleanest copies of each yearbook to scan.
All RHS yearbooks, dating back to 1954, will be digitized. RHS and the museum are both missing some copies, but the Ralston Public Schools district office has one of every book.
The scanning process is nondestructive and RPS will get the books back, Lange said.
The yearbooks will be available online free to the public on a RPS hosted website. Lange said they’ll be in a PDF format that’s searchable, and the pages will turn on the screen like a real book.
The available archives will be a decade behind, Lange said, so that students still have an incentive to buy the physical book.
The project is estimated to cost between $3,000 and $3,200. About $1,000 of that will come from the GoFundMe donations, the rest from the museum. Lange expects profits left over from yearbook sales and seniors advertisements will be able to fund the digitization of future yearbooks.
After the yearbooks are scanned, the public can pay for the scanning company to print a replica of the yearbook to have a physical copy. Lange intends to use that to replenish the school’s stash with missing copies.
The museum also donated money to give around 30 yearbooks to students who can’t afford them. Lange will work with school counselors to decide which seniors will receive them based on need.
Lange said anyone interested in donating to help more seniors get yearbooks should contact her on Facebook or the school’s office.
“Yearbooks clearly are important,” Lange said. “They’re a rite of passage, they hold memories, they’re archival.”