A Ralston High School all-class party hosted by the class of 1974 will be Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Steppe Center, 11730 Perl Circle in La Vista.
Paul Hammel, a 1974 RHS graduate and an organizer of the event, said the party is a way alumni can connect in case they were not able to make any other alumni events over the summer.
There will be live music by Jeff Morris, an RHS alum and lead singer of the rock band Skuddur.
Donations of $5 will be collected at the door and will go toward improvements at Orval Smith Field.
“It was one of the best baseball fields in the state back in the day when I was in high school,” Hammel said.
Hammel said the field hasn’t been updated in a few years and he and fellow alumni would like to help restore the field to what it was like in the past. This event is open to all former Ralston students and teachers and there will be a cash bar available.