Bottoms up!
Everyone will have a chance to raise a glass to Ralston on Sept. 27 as the annual Great Ral-Stein Festival of Beer makes its return to the parking lot at Hillcrest Landing, 7559 Main St.
The event, sponsored by Don and Ron’s Carstar, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. with beer being served until 9 p.m.
Amy Roeder, president of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event is a great way to meet business owners in the community.
“We have Ralston businesses and businesses that are part of the chamber, but might not be located in Ralston, and it’s a great way for those people to introduce themselves to the public,” she said.
Two food trucks will be on hand and live music, provided by BluesEd band Blue Sunday, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m.
Those interested in attending can pre-register at ralston areachamber.org or register at the event. Tickets are $15 and the first 400 people to register will receive a commemorative glass used for sampling.
Various varieties of beer will be served up by chamber businesses. Roeder said they currently have about 30 to 35 vendors signed up. If interested in becoming a beertender, visit the website or call the chamber at 402-339-7737.
Roeder said she is hopeful for a big crowd again this year.
“It keeps growing every year,” she said. “It’s a nice time to be outside, enjoying good food and music.”