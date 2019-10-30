As leaves change and green trees turn to shades of warm reds and yellows, it’s hard not to admire.
But when they litter the ground, that’s when the work begins.
Fortunately, National Honor Society students from Ralston High School are willing to lend a hand.
On Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, NHS students will rake yards around the community for free through the school’s “Rake Ralston” initiative.
The program, now a RHS tradition, will get a group of about 60 Honor Society students armed with rakes and leaf blowers out in the community.
Those looking to get their yards raked should contact Andrea Hartman, NHS sponsor at 402-331-7373 or andrea_hartman@ralstonschools.org by Friday to reserve a spot.
Hartman said working alongside her students and watching them get excited about community service is nice to see.
“I would say it’s one of my favorite parts of my job—getting to relate to kids,” Hartman said.
Among students taking part is senior Eryn Busenbark.
One of her favorite parts, she said, is assisting those in need.
“They are usually pretty grateful and they’re glad to see students out in the community and helping older people in the community,” Busenbark said.
On average, Hartman said, “Rake Ralston” cleans about 15 yards a year and senior Morgan Beaty said she is happy to be part of the tradition.
“My favorite part is mainly just being able to help the community, help people in need and just doing something nice for people out there,” Beaty said.
Through this experience, Hartman said she hopes students learn a valuable lesson on giving back.
“Doing service in the community offers the opportunity to teach so many life skills that will take them through the rest of their lives that are not always taught in an academic classroom,” she said. “Getting to add that educational component on is one of my favorite parts of my job.”