Baseball is set for its return to Ralston after guidelines were discussed at the City Council meeting on May 19.
One of the cost-saving measures decided upon by the city was to have all games end by dusk so the field lights would not need to be turned on.
The Ralston Area Baseball Association approached the city to see if there was a way the sports organization could pay for the lights.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said last summer the lights cost around $9,000.
“We didn’t think there was going to be a baseball or softball season back in March and so we eliminated some of the utilities that go to the baseball and softball fields,” Hoppe said.
The city eventually decided to let RABA raise $6,000 to have the field lights on for night games. The organization was able to raise the funds, which included a donation from the Ralston Community Foundation.
Hoppe said the city came up with the $6,000 figure by subtracting the cost of no baseball in April or May — which the city figures is about one-third of the cost.
RABA president Aaron Savine said having the field lights on will make scheduling games easier and increase player safety.
He said, for example, if the weather was overcast during the day players would not be able to see the ball coming off bats as easily.
Savine said having the lights will make games more accessible to parents of players who are on the competitive teams that typically play on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. He said RABA could not schedule games until 5:30 p.m., when most parents would be off work.
There is the potential for games to drag on and there is the matter of teams taking the time to perform all the required cleaning duties between games.
Savine said the teams need to take at least 30 minutes between games to fulfill the required cleaning and games could start as late as 8 p.m.
Savine said players ages 7 to 18 would play games at night.
Savine said Legion baseball’s schedule has been spaced out enough to where teams will not have to play night games.
The baseball field lights were not the only area where the city of Ralston has had to make budget cuts in response to the coronavirus.
Hoppe said with the cuts the city saved around $205,000. Of those cuts, around $50,000 came from the Public Works Department, $55,000 from the Ralston Police Department and $99,000 from Baright Public Library.
The city furloughed part-time workers at Baright Public Library, which accounted for about half of the library’s cut.
Instead of the city contracting with a third party mower, the Public Works Department will handle the city’s mowing.
Hoppe said cuts from the RPD were primarily from overtime funds.