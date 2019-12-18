This is the fourth year of the Baright Public Library’s Winter Reading Program. Just like the summer program, patrons can earn rewards and prizes for reading over the busy winter break.
The program began Monday and ends Jan. 31.
For those with children from birth to 4 years old, read 20 books together between the dates listed above. Either track your reading online through the library’s Beanstack website (ralstonlib rary.bean stack.org) or take home a reading log to mark off your reading. Don’t forget to turn in the sheet to the library for a prize when you’ve marked off every book.
For children ages 5 to 18, read 10 hours by Jan. 31 to earn a prize. Turn in a reading log or track online through the library’s Beanstack site. Children of all ages who register for the program will all receive one prize and also be entered for a grand prize at the end of the program on Jan. 31. Prizes include cookies, hot chocolate and holiday books.
Adults also have the option to participate to win prizes while reading. Adults can be entered for weekly drawings, where you have the opportunity to win a free book, as well as for the grand prize at the end of the program, a bookstore gift card. Adults can submit entries in several ways: registering for the program, reviewing books/magazines/audiobooks, and participating in adult events during the program. Paper entries or online entries are both available for adults.
Celebrate the New Year early with us on Dec. 31. There will be crafts and snacks from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at noon we will have a balloon drop for annual Noon Year’s Eve Party. Check it out in the library meeting room that morning.
For this month’s Small Hands, Big Art project, bring in your little one to make a festive reindeer handprint for the holidays. Come get messy with us on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the gingerbread house events at the beginning of the month and to all of you that voted at home. Congratulations to each of the session winners, there were so many amazing creations. We look forward to building again with you all next year.
Looking for a fun event over winter break? On Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. the library is hosting a Frozen Party. Join a special guest for an interactive movie showing, crafts, dancing and singing. Don’t forget to put on your favorite costume.
Another lock-in movie night is officially on the calendar for teens. On Jan. 3, teens can join us at the library after hours for their choice of a movie, games and pizza.
There are only 25 spots available for this Friday event, so get your permission slips from your guardian in ASAP if you want to attend.
The Fourth Monday Night Book club was moved back one week later this December to keep from interfering with too many holiday plans.
Plan to meet on Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by author Gabrielle Zevin.
Truly for those that love to read, this is an enjoyable story of transformation and second chances.
There’s still time to pick up a copy and read before the meeting, so get your copy today.
The library will close early at noon Tuesday and be closed on Dec. 25 in observance of the holidays.
For New Year’s, the library will close early at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and fully close on Jan. 1.
Thank you for your continued support of the Baright Public Library Foundation through the Hy-Vee nonprofit reusable bag program.
Please continue to purchase these bags at the Applewood Hy-Vee on 9707 Q Street, as $1 of your purchase goes toward the foundation.
Your support allows the foundation to continue assisting the library in creating all of the enjoyable, educational activities available for you and your families.
— Bailey Halbur is
director of Baright
Public Library.