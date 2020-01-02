Preparing for a Sunday sermon can take weeks of work, but it also takes the right person to be willing to do it. The Rev. Lynette Janssen, pastor of Ralston United Church of Christ, said she spends weeks in advance writing and preparing her sermons.
Janssen came to Ralston United Church of Christ in 2006, and became pastor in 2007.
When preparing for a sermon, she said she starts at least two weeks in advance. She first picks a topic, then verses from the Bible that fit well with it and a few songs for the choir and congregation to sing.
She said picking the hymns and verses and writing the sermon can take anywhere from eight to 10 hours. She has a typical length of no more than six pages in 20-point font, she said.
“I don’t use 20-point font because I can’t see, I do it so I can look up more often at the congregation,” she said.
Janssen said she practices her messages every day while she is walking on the treadmill.
“That way I can kill two birds with one stone,” she said.
She said she does not have to run her sermons past anyone, but, she said, she is not sure if her husband hears her while she is exercising and practicing every morning.
Keeping the attention of the congregation can be difficult, but Janssen has a few ways of keeping members engaged as much as possible.
She said she uses inflection in her voice and tries to keep the sermon exciting. She also will repeat important points if she thinks they did not catch it the first time. She knows that if she gets laughter from members of the audience, they are paying attention and staying awake.
Janssen said she doesn’t get distracted easily when speaking by staying focused and not letting the noises and other distractions get to her. Sharon Madsen, a 50-plus years member of Ralston United Church of Christ, said she loves Janssen and her sermons — one thing in particular she appreciates the most.
“I don’t think there’s a Sunday that goes by that we don’t laugh,” she said. “Whether it’s something she said in her sermon or just in between, she always makes us laugh because she is so upbeat.”
Alycia Cain is a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her story was an assignment in a newswriting and reporting class.