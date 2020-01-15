Looking for a book to cuddle up with in the chilly new year? Check out the slate of fresh titles populating the new book shelves at the library.
The holiday season always sees a boost in great books being published, and we’ve nabbed quite a few of them for your reading pleasure.
One regular reader at the Ralston Baright Public Library recommends with five out of five stars for “The Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo. Normally an author publishing for teen audiences, Bardugo has come out with a light, realistic fantasy novel for adults.
Meet main character Alex Stern, a credibly created character dealing with several difficult situations throughout the novel. Our reviewer noted that the first 100 pages were slow going learning about Alex’s story, but about halfway through, they were unable to put this book down.
This title was recommended with great foreshadowing, convincing plot twists, a surprise villain reveal, and is sure to be your next favorite novel. Our reviewer compared this title to both the Harry Potter series, as well as, The Magician series by Lev Grossman for similar magical school and student story lines.
Explore these upcoming events while you’re at the library this month:
Sign up today to donate blood at the library on Jan. 31. The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in the meeting room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can sign up for a time slot by registering online at redcrossblood.org or by calling the library at 402-331-7636.
Our first ever Coffee and Crafts is Saturday. Try out sharpie painting and turn a ceramic tile into a colorful, beautifully painted coaster. Children 8 years and older are welcome to attend with their favorite adult. This event will be at 10 a.m. with coffee and light snacks provided.
For those under the age of 8, there’s also our monthly art program Small Hands, Big Art. This month, make a cardinal handprint or footprint with your little one. This program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Also upcoming is the arrival of paper IRS instructions and forms. Keep an eye out over the next week for tax form displays near the front desk if you happen to want to use the paper version.
In observance of the federal holiday, the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., the library will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Regular library hours will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The library will be closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday for staff training.
I hope your new year has been full of excitement and inspiration. See you soon at the library.