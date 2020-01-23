The Ralston Planning Commission voted at its Jan. 13 to recommend to the City Council a set of architectural guidelines for the Hinge Project.
The guidelines are a first draft of the plans residents should expect to see in the city as the Hinge Project moves forward.
Several building types are in the guidelines, including commercial, mixed use, multi-family and townhomes.
Details outlined in the guidelines consist of the surrounding architectural styles, form and shape, roof forms, entrances and building materials.
Andy Gorman, an architect from HDR engineering company, said HDR kept the verbiage and the definitions used in the design guidelines vague because they did not want to overly commit and overly define the structures themselves.
The details are meant to provide uniformity across several different building projects that are all under the Hinge Project.
Each housing type is defined and has pictures of the housing for reference included with suggested dimensions.
A majority of the building types in the guidelines allow for the flexibility to be contemporary or classic in appearance.
There was little discussion among Planning Commission members regarding the guidelines and no commissioner voiced glaring issues with the document.
City Attorney Don Ficenec said down the line there could be changes to the city zoning ordinance to accommodate the Hinge Project.
“This entire thing word for word won’t necessarily be ratified into our zoning code,” Ficenec said. “These will be guidelines for the architectural review committee.”
He said the architectural review committee will have the ability to deviate from the guidelines, keeping the city in a flexible position.
Ficenec added there might be some zoning requirements that the commission will need to vote on in the future to accommodate the guidelines.