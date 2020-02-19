Update: The Ralston City Council voted 3-1 to approve the sale of the parking lot on Park Drive to Urban Waters Tuesday night.
Councilman Ben Preis was the sole no vote and council members Lee Fideline and Michael Sanchez were absent from the meeting.
The Ralston community got its first look at what the Urban Waters development that might replace the city-owned parking lot on Park Drive will look like at the Feb. 10 Planning Commission meeting.
There will be an estimated 36 apartment units that will range in size from 600 to 1,200 square feet.
“We are really using a townhome product which is a higher-end residential type product,” said Urban Waters owner Gerald Reimer.
Urban Waters is an Omaha development firm and has worked with TIF financing on other projects.
They are currently working with the City of Omaha with TIF financing on the old Grace University site near 10th and William streets near the Little Italy neighborhood.
Urban Waters is also developing in Papillion at 132nd Street and Lincoln Road.
Construction of the units is estimated at $4.6 million, and Urban Waters is asking the city to approve $725,000 in tax-increment financing.
Construction is expected to begin in April and is estimated to take about one year.
The Ralston Planning Commission and the Community Redevelopment Authority approved to send over Urban Waters’ TIF application to City Council.
The Planning Commission and Community Redevelopment Authority have signed off on the TIF request, but Urban Waters needs City Council approval for the TIF application.
“Realistically before it’s all said and done we will probably spend $5.2 million, but for the sake of this application we were conservative,” Reimer said.
Reimer said parking has been a concern that has been brought to Urban Waters’ attention.
The proposed site design provides up to 26 off-street parking stalls in the form of garages.
Urban Waters believes it can add 16 additional parking stalls along Park Drive if the street is reconfigured to diagonal parking stalls.
The current city lot has 46 public stalls, five handicapped spots and six reserved spots.
TIF does not change the current taxes of property owners but does change how the taxes collected are allocated. TIF uses property taxes from improvements to pay the project’s debt.
“It would only affect the dollars that are allocated towards that parking lot,” City Attorney Don Ficenec said.
The designs represented in the floor plans and renderings are subject to change per the city’s Design Review Committee.
The Planning Commission also approved a Standard Site Plan review for the redevelopment of the parking lot.