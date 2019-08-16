Ralston residents may see a change in how they go about parking their vehicles.
The City Council introduced an amendment to the current parking ordinance that would affect off-street parking for vehicles and trailers.
Ralston City Administrator Dave Forrest said complaints from neighbors sparked the potential change of the ordinance, which has been in place for nearly 25 years.
“We’ve had complaints from neighbors about cars parked in the rear yard on grass and we’ve really had no way to enforce it,” Forrest said. “The Planning Commission has been working for several months on this.”
The ordinance proposed by the Planning Commission applies to any vehicles including cars, vans, pickups, recreational vehicles and recreational vehicle trailers under 20 feet in length.
The amendment would require that parking would only be permitted on a hard surface in the front yard setback or the rear yard. Forrest said that hard surface doesn’t necessarily have to be concrete, but the surface must be maintained to help prevent mud, dust or loose materials.
“We want the owners to find a solution where that surface will not be a nuisance,” Forrest said.
Those pads shall abut either a driveway or a public street or alley unless the vehicle being parked is a motorcycle, off-road vehicle exempt from title and registration or a single axle trailer with a maximum weight of 2,000 pounds.
The total area of all parking pads in side and rear yards shall be limited to 600 square feet per each single-family residential dwelling unit on the property.
The amendment will have a second reading and public hearing during the Aug. 20 City Council meeting before going to vote at the Sept. 3 meeting.