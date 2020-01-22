Ralston continues to move forward with its Hinge Plan and the first stop on the redevelopment track is the city-owned parking lot on Park Drive.
At Tuesday's meeting, the City Council held a public hearing of an ordinance that would allow for the sale of the parking lot to Urban Waters.
Some Ralston residents had raised concerns over parking in downtown, which prompted the city to conduct a preliminary parking study in April.
Conducted by former Ralston Arena manager Stan Benis, the study found the city parking lot was underused.
Walker Consultants was hired in December to conduct an official parking study and their findings supported the conclusion of the previous study.
According to the Walker Consultants study, there is an ample amount of parking spaces downtown available for public use.
It found the city provides free parking with no time limits or enforcement and suggested if the full extent of the Hinge Mater Plan is realized the city should consider managing the on-street parking supply with parking time limits across determined zones.
Several Ralston business owners who spoke at Tuesday's voiced concerns with the walking distance for their customers and the lack of convenient parking might be a deterrent for people to visit their businesses.
David Cotton, owner of Small Engine Service Inc., said he has been in downtown Ralston for 40 years and parking has always been an issue.
"There's no doubt that closing this parking lot would make parking worse," Cotton said.
There were some business owners who voiced support of the redevelopment of the parking lot.
Lacey Brown, a State Farm insurance agent, said she renewed the lease of her building at 5510 Miller Ave. in part because of the Hinge Project.
"The apartment building will be fantastic and it's going to bring energy to the area, it's gong to be bring new faces, new people," Brown said.
She said there are always parking issues with places like Blackstone, Benson and downtown Omaha, but the business owners and the people who live there bring in a lot of money.
"People don't mind figuring out where to park," Brown said.
Jerry Krause, the council president, stands in favor of the redevelopment of the parking lot and said the city needs to prove to investors that redevelopment can be successful in Ralston.
"So the parking lot becomes the ideal place to do that because it’s a place where you can put a smaller number of buildings," Krause said. “They want to know that their future money can be well spent.
"We think of what the future can be for Ralston and some of us aren't going to be here for that future. I'm going on 80 years old. I probably won’t see the future Hinge all developed."
He said the city needs to do something in order to grow.
"If we don't develop or redevelop our city, how are we going to do what has to be done?" Krause asked. "The roads are deteriorating, the sewers are deteriorating, they're old, we have to have income coming to the city so that you people can get the joy of what I have enjoyed the last 40 years."
The council voted 5-1 to advance the sale proposal. The ordinance will be presented for a vote at two more council meetings before approval.
In other action, the council:
• Accepted the Ralston downtown Hinge design guidelines.
• Authorized the mayor and city administrator to borrow $700,000 for the Side Room Lounge and approved a purchase agreement for the Side Room Lounge. The city had sold the Side Room in 2013 to an investor for $800,000.
In the lease agreement that ends in 2023, the city is required to buy back the Side Room Lounge for $700,000 plus interest. The city has $368,000 left to pay on the lease and combined with the lease buyback would have to pay over $1 million.
Purchasing the Side Room allows the city to get rid of the $368,000 it is paying in lease payments and instead put that money toward the $700,000 lease buyback.
• Approved the hiring of Don Ficenec as city attorney for $175 per hour plus a $1,000 retainer fee to be paid out after the first city council meeting of the month.
• Approved a Shriners parade to be held in Ralston following the same parade route as the Independence Day Parade. The parade will be held on Sept. 2, 2023.
• Approved the reappointment of Sam Mandolfo to the Board of Adjustments.