Joy Rondeau has been in competitive sports her entire life.
Rondeau thrives with cerebral Palsy and has tried everything from wheelchair rugby to her two main events she will be competing in at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, China: cross country skiing and the biathlon.
Cross country skiing is a classic race to the finish line. Races range from 800 meters with head to head sprints up to 20 kilometers, depending on class and gender. The biathlon is an event that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting in one event where marksmanship is just as important as speed. Athletes ski three or five loops, stopping after each loop to shoot at a number of targets depending on the format. For each missed shot, the athlete either skis a 100-150 meter penalty lap or has one minute added to their final time for each missed shot.
For both events Rondeau competes on a sit Nordic ski.
Rondeau is from Colorado, a state filled with mountains and high altitudes. Her coaches told her to get in some low altitude training, so she decided to visit Ralston to train and visit with family. She said while training in high altitude she can only do fast movement training or “quick hands” for around 20 seconds while in lower altitudes she can train fast movements for about a minute.
“There’s a lot of benefits you get from high altitude training but there are some drawbacks,” Rondeau said. “I have a lot of family here and I just thought I would visit and get some low altitude training in all at once.”
She said she has been in contact with Mike Smith, the athletic director at Ralston High School, to coordinate her training at the track.
“She’s out there doing something I think is special and she trains hard and anything we could to help someone like that we’re going to do,” Smith said.
While in Nebraska, Rondeau has been training twice a day, splitting her time at the RHS track and at the Sarpy County YMCA in Papillion.
“Shout out to Ralston High School, they have been accommodating and they have been awesome letting me train here,” Rondeau said. “They didn’t have to let me do that.”
As she prepares for the 2022 Games, Rondeau will also be taking part in yearly competitions leading up to the event.