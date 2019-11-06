Mike Overkamp has resigned from the Ralston Public Schools Board of Education.
Overkamp was appointed to the board in July 2016 and elected that November. He was serving as the board’s treasurer and would’ve been up for re-election in 2020. His resignation was effective Oct. 28.
He was a lead test engineer for CSG International but was recently promoted to a leadership role that requires more of his time as well as international travel a couple times a year. Thus, he said, he would not be able to devote enough time to serve on the board effectively.
“I thank the district and specifically the board for the wonderful experience I have had serving these last 3 years since appointment and subsequent election and will help in whatever way I can to ease the transition of any responsibilities to fellow board members or future appointed board members. As always — Go RAMS!” he said in his resignation letter to the board.
Overkamp said he enjoyed his time on the board and praised the district’s administration, teachers and staff. He said he was proud of the way the district was a good steward of taxpayer money.
“We listen to the public, we know what the public needs and we’re providing high quality education,” he said.
Overkamp and his wife Christine have five children, four graduates from Ralston High School and one who is currently a junior.
RPS has publicized the vacancy and plans to interview candidates on Nov. 25 and have the board vote to appoint someone to fill the vacancy at its meeting that evening, according to a schedule provided by the district.
The term for whoever fills the spot will end Jan. 11, 2021.
Overkamp said anyone interested in serving the future of Ralston and its children should apply for the vacancy.
“Public service is the most noble of causes,” he said.
Only legal voters in the RPS district are eligible and applications will be accepted through Nov. 15. Those interested in applying can submit a letter of interest and resume to Ralston Public Schools’ Office of the Superintendent at 8545 Park Drive.
For the 2020 Board of Education election, candidates can file beginning Dec. 1. Incumbents can file until Feb. 18 while non-incumbents can file until March 2. Those interested in running for office can file at the Douglas County Election Commission, 12220 W Center Road, or votedouglascounty.com.