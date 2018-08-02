For six decades, Oak Hill Pool has been a popular location to host birthday parties, but on Saturday, the pool will host a party of its own.
Oak Hill Pool will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a special event on Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. at the facility, located at 7440 Q St.
The event will feature a DJ, games, activities and even contests, including a belly flop contest.
Over the past few months, board members and staff have been planning the event, which will be free to pool members and $5 for those without a membership.
“The pool is still going strong after 60 years,” said Mark Riggle, president of the Ralston Recreation Association.
Though the pool has been there for 60 years, Riggle said it’s important to keep moving forward.
“I’m really excited about the direction we are heading,” he said.
Within the next few years, Riggle said, Oak Hill Pool will build a retaining wall on the west side of the facility as well as add a sand volleyball court.
Riggle also said he hopes to begin construction on a building that can be rented out to people throughout the year.
Throughout the year, volunteers have made Oak Hill Pool what it is today and Riggle said he is thankful for all those who contributed.
“We are all very thankful for all the people who have volunteered at the pool over the past 60 years,” he said.
Being the only pool in Ralston, Riggle said, he believes it is a necessity for the community.
“The community aspect is what it’s all about,” he said. “It gives kids a good place to hang out and gain self confidence and provides another way for the community to connect.”