Even though it was a frigid day, the seniors who made the November trip to Sloan, Iowa and the WinnaVegas Casino had a great time.
There were some big winners and some that won and lost, but came home with a bit more than they’d left home with.
They had a new bus driver and new bus that made getting on and off easy for seniors.
The next trip will be Dec. 10. Call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
Diane Walters reported we collected $63.75 for the Stephen Center in October, making our year to date total $668.40 which bought 400 bus tickets this year.
Ron Wilson reported he will have a raffle for two lovely Christmas quilts and some Christmas decorations. The proceeds of the raffle will be donated to the Stephen Center.
At our Nov. 13 lunch, we recognized the veterans in our group, treated them to lunch and Diane took the group picture. The veterans honored were Ron Wilson, Charlene Lauer, Charlie Johnson, Marvin Barrett, Darla Majewski, Ole Swingen, Tom Cooney, Gerald Longier and Frank Vacek. The picture is on the hall bulletin board. Other members that are veterans but could not be with us that day are Larry Dyer, Jerry Fouts, John Fifer, Bob Sorenson, Phil Vaughn and Floyd Durkop.
That same night over at the Ralston American Legion, Larry Dyer, just one month since his knee surgery, was back with us for food and bingo. Cora Mather was back as our bingo caller and Larry and Donna Pallet working the kitchen and keeping us all happy and well fed. There were multiple winners all around the room which meant someone has to go shopping to replace our candy bar supply. My dry spell is back.
Later that week, Larry Pallet was glad to have his co-worker back in the kitchen. Paul and Norma Linnell have returned from their 13-day Viking Mediterranean Odyssey Cruise. The cruise took them to six countries — Croatia, Italy, Spain, France, Greece and Monaco. Among the places they visited were, Rome, Pisa and Venice, where it was raining but they were there before the floods, Barcelona, Dubrovnik and Monte Carlo. There was lots to see and do and Paul enjoyed trying some different foods he had not eaten before.
Nov. 20th was birthday cake day. At the senior center, our new volunteer piano player said she wanted to practice a bit more. We had an array of chocolate and white birthday cakes donated by Charlotte Doyle, Elsie Snowden, Marvin Barrett, Tom Cooney and Leslie Hanley. The senior center provided the ice cream. Diane West took the group picture which is on the hall bulletin board. Pictured are Tom Cooney, Charlotte Doyle, Elsie Snowden, Marvin Barrett and Bien Villosis. Also celebrating a November birthday but not previously mentioned are: Dolores Semin, Sally Henrich, Doug Doty, Rose Marie Jones, Russell Sprague and Jean Buechler.
That same evening, it was birthday and anniversary celebration time at St. Gerald Friends on Q senior group November event. Rita Guenette announced it was the 15th anniversary for Friends on Q. The tables were decorated with colorful tablecloths and a vase of fresh carnations.
Instead of table numbers, we had a little sign designating each month. We were seated at a table indicating the month of our birthday so got to meet and talk with different people. The food was fantastic. Salad, lasagna, rolls and birthday cupcakes as well as liquid refreshments. Alice Glantz loves to cook and had helpers including Pat Seier, Shirley Cloyd and Barb Considine. We each received a small bag of candy and one person at each table, if they guessed the right number got to take home the vase of carnations. It was a lovely evening.
Diane West announced the Papillion Red Hat group donated a new, much needed printer to our senior center. The gift is much appreciated.
Some of our members will be busy preparing for company, baking pies or planning to visit family so it was decided we would close the senior center today, Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. A reminder there will not be exercise class the Friday after Thanksgiving as some people are planning a big shopping trip while others will be watching football.
The Ralston American Legion will not serve food or have bingo today, Wednesday, and will not have food on Friday after Thanksgiving.
The December calendars are on the back table. The menus for the month are Dec. 4: Swiss steak, tomato gravy, buttered rice and vegetable followed by entertainment by John Worsham; Dec. 11: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, Larry’s Berry salad, Dutch Apple pie ; and Dec. 18: Lasagna, salad and fruit.
It is a short month for us since Christmas and New Years both fall on a Wednesday. Be sure to call Diane 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
Thank You for all your comments and input. Happy Thanksgiving.