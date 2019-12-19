The Baright Public Library is offering fine forgiveness through Friday.
Patrons, after bringing in one canned or boxed food item, will have $2 in overdue fines forgiven. All collected food will go to the Ralston High School R-Pantry. Ramen Noodles, glass containers, expired food, dented/damaged cans or previously opened packages will not be accepted.
The fourth annual Winter Reading Program continues through Jan. 31. Patrons can choose to log their reading hours using a paper form turned in at the library or completed electronically at ralstonlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
Prizes for children and teens consist of cookies, hot chocolate and a certificate to redeem at Eileen’s Colossal Cookies.
Patrons must log a minimum of 10 reading hours in order to be eligible for prizes.
Justine Ridder, youth services librarian and assistant director of Baright, said adults also have an opportunity to participate in the Winter Reading Program.
“For every book they complete a review on, they are entered in a grand prize drawing for a gift basket that includes free books and coffee mugs,” Ridder said.
If patrons are looking to let their little ones get messy without the cleanup, the Small Hands, Big Art event on Friday at 10:30 a.m., is for them as participants will make reindeer handprint art.
On Dec. 31, Baright Public Library will hold its annual Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is popular among those who either can’t or aren’t interested in having their little ones stay up until midnight. Baright has the crafts and snacks covered along with a balloon drop taking place at noon, Ridder said.
To keep patrons informed about library events, an e-newsletter goes out to anyone with a library card. An email goes out monthly, one week prior to the end of the month for the following month’s events.
This is in addition to the calendars that are available on their website. There are separate adult and children’s event calendar. Event calendar copies can be found in various spots throughout the library.
Baright is located at 5555 S. 77th St.
Tiffany Bukacek is a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her story was an assignment in a newswriting and reporting class.