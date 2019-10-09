Ralston High School inducted 32 students into the school’s National Honor Society.
To be selected, students must be a junior or senior with a cumulative weighted GPA of 3.5 or higher as well as have community service hours. Junior are required to have 20 hours while seniors are required to have 30. They must also receive a majority approval rating from faculty council.
The following students have been inducted:
Tara Bedell, Grace Belter, Emma Cooley, Tiana Cornist, Brian Davis, Allison Duarte, Linda Duong, Manny Dutton-Burtin, Nada Fadhil, Sena Bengisu Ferzan, Louis Gilmore, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Jayden Harrington, Abby Heig, Aleczander Kelsey, Josh Kilzer, Bailee Kirkner, Kylee Matousek, Heysi Miranda, Marisol Mireles, Malina Moore, Monica Nguyenduy, Emily Pena, Ximena Rios-Islas, Keaton Rodgers, Russell Ross, Austin Roy, Neleigh Rush, Natalie Ryan, Ana Sanchez Martinez, Alyssa Strode and Tony Vu.