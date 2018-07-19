Kim Amandus’ father, Allan, had many passions.
He was a devout Detroit Tigers fan because he liked the way Al Kaline played. He was a history buff who loved to study World War II and he was proud of his Swedish and German heritage. He was prolific at telling “really bad dad jokes.”
But music was his greatest passion.
“The thing that we remember most, of course, is his music,” Kim said.
“He would carry a tune whether you wanted to hear it or not. That was my dad.”
Allan Amandus died July 7 at the age of 67.
He is survived by sons Matthew of Omaha, Jay (Sarah) and their children Maya and Ella of Seattle, Wash., Kim, former spouse Diane of Omaha, cousins and many friends, which includes bandmates with whom he played for more than a decade and the students he taught.
Allan served as the Ralston High School band director from 1981 to 1986, a profession which Kim said showed his love of teaching.
“He definitely was the man to go to for music knowledge,” she said.
“He was definitely a mentor and a teacher at heart.”
John Gibson played with Amandus in multiple bands for more than 10 years, most recently with George and the Jrs. Allan was the keyboard/piano player and primary vocalist for his bands and occasionally played the flute.
The bands played between 150 and 200 shows a year, Gibson said, mostly at senior centers, but also at service organizations such as American Legions or Eagles clubs. Gibson described Allan as a natural showman who loved performing and being front and center, despite outwardly trying to downplay his enjoyment.
“I think he enjoyed being in front,” Gibson said.
Gibson said Allan was a “trooper” for keeping a full slate of performances despite dealing with significant health issues.
“A lot of the people our age were not playing, so we were lucky,” Gibson said.
“We were lucky to get to play with some fairly accomplished musicians and vocalists.
“You gotta be crazy or committed, but he made it work.”