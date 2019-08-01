Mike Scheve has been riding motorcycles for a dozen years, but it doesn’t mean he’s not willing to learn something new.
Scheve was one of more than 50 riders, both civilians and motorcycle cops, to take part in the seventh annual River City Motorcycle Challenge July 18-20 in the parking lot of the Ralston Arena.
It was the first time the Arena served as host for the event, which drew riders from across the country.
While there were several competitions throughout the weekend, the event also served as a learning tool for riders of all experience levels.
“It was my first time to Omaha and I thought it was a great venue,” said Scheve, who traveled from Weeling, Ill.
“I want to be a safe rider. It’s a great way to learn the limits of your motorcycle and learn what it’s capable of and what you’re capable of.”
Events ranged from slow rides, where riders tried to maintain slow speeds without putting their foot down, to timed courses through cones.
Stan Howarth was one of 10 riders from the Look and Learn Riding School in Illinois attending the event. Howarth, from Carol Stream, Ill., said he has attended two previous challenges, including one in Omaha.
He wound up winning the Top Gun award for civilian riders.
“I really enjoy the challenges, even though today was a little warm,” Howarth said.
Several law enforcement agencies were represented as well, including agencies from Texas and Illinois.
Ofc. Ben Fletcher from the Houston Police Department was named the Top Gun in the motor officer division.
Results:
Top Gun Motor Officer — Ofc. Ben Fletcher, Houston, Texas PD.
2nd Place Expert Motor Officer — Sgt. Ben Wolfe, McHenry County Illinois Conservation District.
3rd Place Expert Motor Officer — Cpl. Ken Donais, Amarillo Texas PD.
1st Place Advanced Motor Officer — Ofc. Brent Carlson, Forest Hill Texas PD.
2nd Place Advanced Motor Officer — Ofc. Jason Novak, McHenry County Illinois Sheriff’s Dept.
1st Place Former/Retired Motor Officer — Wes Symonds.
2nd Place Former/Retired Motor Officer — Garrett Goerke.
3rd Place Former/Retired Motor Officer — Steven Salfrank.
Top Gun Civilian — Stan Howarth.
2nd Place Expert Civilian — Anthony Monteleone.
3rd Place Expert Civilian — Brian Day.
1st Place Advanced Civilian — Kelly Black.
2nd Place Advanced Civilian — Heiko Zuerker.
3rd Place Advanced Civilian — Jeff Narron.
1st Place Novice Civilian — Ayn Steinlein.
2nd Place Novice Civilian — Donald Huckstep.
3rd Place Novice Civilian — Christy Tyo.
1st Place Motor Officer Challenge Ride — Ofc. Ben Fletcher.
2nd Place Motor Officer Challenge Ride — Sgt. Ben Wolfe.
3rd Place Motor Officer Challenge Ride — Cpl. Ken Donais.
1st Place Civilian Challenge Ride — Anthony Monteleone.
2nd Place Civilian Challenge Ride — Brian Day.
3rd Place Civilian Challenge Ride — Toby Phillips.
1st Place Eliminator Challenge — Cpl. Ken Donais.
2nd Place Eliminator Challenge — Sgt. Ben Wolfe.
1st Place Motor Officer Slow Ride — Cpl. Ken Donais.
2nd Place Motor Officer Slow Ride — Sgt. Ben Wolfe.
3rd Place Motor Officer Slow Ride — Ofc. Ben Fletcher.
1st Place Civilian Slow Ride — Brian Day.
2nd Place Civilian Slow Ride — Toby Phillips.
3rd Place Civilian Slow Ride — Mike Scheve.
1st Place 55+ Rider — Ofc. Bill O’Connell.
2nd Place 55+ Rider — Stan Howarth.
3rd Place 55+ Rider — Joe Brockman.
1st Place Team Speed Challenge — Donais/Fletcher/Vela/Carlson.
2nd Place Team Speed Challenge — Wolfe/Stewart/O’Connell/Monteleone.
3rd Place Team Speed Challenge — Whisler/Brockman/Black/Salfrank.