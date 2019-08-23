Donna Trask enjoyed a six-day bus trip with Moostash Joe to Jackson Hole, Wyo. The scenery was beautiful, the food great and the hotels very nice. After a few days the bus travelers became a close group like family. Donna remarked they saw every animal there during their visit to the park.
Marge Patterson is feeling somewhat better and happy to be able to join us again at the senior center.
Donna Dix celebrated her birthday by taking a road trip with her daughter. They drove to Colorado, visited with family and got to see grandson, Zach.
Cece Hendricks has recuperated from her last fall and completed her physical therapy. She is looking forward to returning to exercise class.
The August trip to Sloan, Iowa, and the WinnaVegas Casino was both a good and bad day. Dorothy had her favorite bus driver, Rocky, so she got her hug and even had a picture taken. But it was Rocky’s last day as he and his wife are moving to the Orlando, Fla., area. Dorothy said, “ They were such a happy bunch of travelers on the bus and some good winners.” At the Casino they had some new fun games and opened up the table games.
The choices were Ultimate, Texas Hold ‘em, Blackjack, Mississippi Stud and Pai Gow. June Nemecek enjoyed her day and Frank Vacek, making his first trip to Sloan, was surprised to meet an old friend he had not seen in nine years and did a lot of catching up. Both enjoyed the 99 cent breakfast as well as lunch. The next trip will be Sept. 10 so be sure to call Dorothy 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
Diane Walters reported that we collected $81 for the Stephen Center in our box on the desk making our year to date total $457.60
After lunch last week we were entertained by Joyce Torchia from the Merry Makers. Torchia informed us that last year the Merry Makers entertained 59,000 seniors.
They visit 147 different locations and have an additional 30 on their waiting list. There was lots of audience participation and again it was music and songs we all knew and could sing along to. Charlotte Hazuka and June Nemecek got to sing the chorus of “Que Sera Sera” while I had my chance with “How Much is that Doggie in the Window.” Joyce started the show with “Top of the World” by the Carpenters and ended with “Thank You for Being A Friend,” the theme song from the “Golden Girls” television program. Songs like the “Tennessee Waltz” brought back lots of memories.
Thanks to Ila Hossler, our program coordinator, for arranging our programs. We will have entertainment again on Aug. 28 by the Three Young Irishmen. Be sure to call Diane 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
A reminder we have our nurse available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday for each month. She will trim toe nails, take blood pressure and answer your questions. Our lunch menu for the first Wednesday of September will be lasagna, salad and fruit.
Over at the Ralston American Legion, again our team of Larry Pallet and Paul Linnell did a great job in the kitchen. Anne Mecseji was our bingo caller and had a fresh supply of candy bars. Donna Pallet had the first win and then a second. When she did it again she declined getting another candy bar and said to go on for another winner so that made Larry Dyer the next winner.
We had winners all around the room, among them, Norma Linnell, Ron Nelson, Marilyn Dyer and Ron Szatko. Those Wednesday food and bingo nights are a great way to spend the evening visiting with friends and having fun, too.
I recently visited with some friends over at Fountain View on 108th street. It is like an extension of Ralston with so many people now living there. Bev Couture said it is not the same as home but she really likes it and says “hello” to all her friends at the senior center and Legion.
Thanks to Lee Onken for bringing some tomatoes and cucumbers over to exercise class. It was a nice treat. I tried a recipe I’d forgotten I had for cucumber salad and look forward to making it again.
Thank you for your comments and input. You know how to reach me.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston
Senior Center