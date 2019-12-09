Name: Barb Stratman

What do you teach? I am teaching English Language Learners in grades K-6.

Experience: I have been teaching for 23 years.

What excites you most about teaching? Working with students who are learning to master the English language. I love to watch them as they gain the confidence to speak in class, develop new friendships and advocate for themselves.

What do you enjoy about teaching in Ralston?

I have found Ralston to be a very caring community. I have also been impressed with how supportive the families have been of the teaching staff.

