Name: Barb Stratman
What do you teach? I am teaching English Language Learners in grades K-6.
Experience: I have been teaching for 23 years.
What excites you most about teaching? Working with students who are learning to master the English language. I love to watch them as they gain the confidence to speak in class, develop new friendships and advocate for themselves.
What do you enjoy about teaching in Ralston?
I have found Ralston to be a very caring community. I have also been impressed with how supportive the families have been of the teaching staff.