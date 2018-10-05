Name: Ellie Doughty
What do you teach? Math at Ralston High School.
Experience: I have taught for two years. I previously taught at Omaha North High School. This is my first year at RHS.
What excites you most about teaching? I am excited when I create something, an activity or game, that perfectly helps students and engages them in what they are learning.
What do you enjoy about teaching in Ralston? I have had family in the district for years so Ralston has always been on a pedestal in my eyes. I’m excited to join this community as a teacher.