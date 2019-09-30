Name: Suzanne Graves
What do you teach? Special education to kindergarten through fourth grade at Meadows Elementary School.
Experience: Seventh year of teaching, first with RPS.
Background: I taught elementary special education at Southern Valley Elementary in Nebraska. I was also the head volleyball coach and junior high track coach.
What excites you most about teaching? I love being around the students. I love watching them grow and fall in love with learning.
What do you like about teaching in Ralston? I think Ralston is an awesome school district who puts the needs of students first. They are willing to go above and beyond to help each student get to the next level.