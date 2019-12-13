Claire Muck said she saw dead people as a small child.
The spirits would stand in her bedroom doorway at night but never come in. She’d talk to them and play with a little girl named Chloe.
Her parents didn’t believe her. They attributed Muck’s behavior to her twin having died five hours after birth.
“My mom just thought I was like having imaginary friends because it was very normal for twin-less twin people to do that,” Muck said. “But these are not imaginary friends.”
Fearing Muck would raise eyebrows at school, they eventually made her stop talking to them. As a preteen, Muck said she suppressed her abilities and attempted to live normally.
But then, a decade ago, her best friend died.
The friend started appearing in detailed visions, Muck said. What she saw was real life events that happened to other people, that she said she verified with them. The visions were so intense, they took over her sight.
“I guess you could describe it as a commercial, like a 30-second clip,” Muck said.
She said she couldn’t suppress her abilities any longer. Through his death, she knew she was a “medium,” or someone who believes they can talk to the dead.
She started learning and practicing, and three years ago opened Claire-Voyant Psychic Medium in Ralston. The business is a far jump from her previous photography positions and her younger self’s intentions of becoming a youth pastor.
Formerly, she worked out of the Lincoln Zen Center, then in an Omaha location. Needing more space, Muck searched for a new office to call home and she found the spot in Ralston.
Out of her office on Main Street, she talks to deceased loved ones and performs her style of reiki, or “energy healing.” Muck said during the two-hour reiki session the client lays on a table while she delivers spiritual messages and clears their chakra. She said it’s healing for the body, mind and soul.
“I’m a vessel,” Muck said. “Whatever they believe in comes through me and into them. And all I do is work on clearing their energy, clearing their blocks, helping them figure out how to overcome things.”
She also works with crystals, which Muck said have different healing powers. It’s less about the rock and more about the intention put on the rock by the healer, Muck said.
Beyond those, Muck offers Tarot card readings and cleansings for unwanted spirits.
Mostly self-taught, Muck said she used to sit in her car and attempt to tune into other people’s lives and emotions.
“I used to call it soul jumping,” Muck said. “I would just like jump into somebody’s life.”
Eventually the spirits were so strong, she wasn’t able to “turn it off.” For about three years, she’d often randomly experience other people’s emotions.
“People will cry and I would just cry out of nowhere,” Muck said. “People did cocaine and I would be up pacing at 4 o’clock in the morning, like terrible. I hated it.”
The up and down emotions ruined relationships and put a strain on her ability to live her own life, she said.
She’s since learned how to have “office hours” for her spirits so that they don’t affect her when she doesn’t want them to. When she does experience someone else’s emotions, she’s able to determine they are not her own.
In the past three years, she said she’s only have a handful of unwanted spirits come through. She spends time alone meditating to center herself.
“When I do mystic fest, I have to hermit for a very long time so I can get my energy right, so I’m not being bombarded by everybody’s dead people,” Muck said.
From experiencing visions of a man who killed himself to a child who died in the Columbine shooting, Muck said it can take a toll on her emotionally if she doesn’t take time off for self-care.
Still, she tries to keep busy with clients to keep doors open. She said Halloween draws people in, but business slows during the winter.
Some clients have memberships, which helps. They come every two weeks or once a month.
When preparing for sessions, she sages the area to cleanse spirits and meditates. She may tune into spirits before big parties, but otherwise she waits until the appointment to feel their energy.
She often encounters skeptics in her medium parties. She said she loves working with them because they always leave believers.
Along with sessions, Muck posts general Tarot card readings and daily astrology on Facebook Live and YouTube. She’s planning to start an astrology-related podcast soon.
Moon ceremonies are held at the shop for full moons, new moons and solstices and are open to the public. The next Full Moon is Thursday.