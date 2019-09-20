Meadows Elementary School students are getting a taste of the work world through job applications, interviews and shift assignments as part of a leadership program at the school.
Meadows began its fifth year of the Student Leadership Positions program this school year.
Through this program, students have the chance to showcase and develop leadership skills by applying for jobs within the school.
“They really get a sense of pride in how they can help a community,” said Lisa Schroeder, Meadows principal.
Third- through sixth-graders can apply to be tutors, book agents, morning greeters, breakfast monitors, story tellers, appreciation writers, concession stand helpers, photographers, Green Team members, mentors, lunch helpers, student council members and student ambassadors.
Each posted position has a detailed job description so students know what their duties would be if selected.
Based on the needs of students and staff members, new positions are created each year.
“We are always looking for more opportunities to use our kids’ strengths and talents, so we find jobs that fit those best,” Schroeder said.
This year, the school introduced the tutoring positions.
“We are excited to get this started as we do have some tutors who want to be teachers someday,” she said.
“We’ll already give them some experience in this career path.”
There are also two student managers who oversee all other workers and make sure their “employees” are in attendance and meet expectations.
While all job listings fill up fast, Schroeder said mentors are among the most popular positions.
For this job, the mentors are matched up with other students who may need extra encouragement, Schroeder said.
On Fridays, the mentors play games, do art projects and spend time getting acquainted with their mentee.
“Our mentors take a lot of pride in setting a good example and building a positive relationship,” she said.
To be considered for the positions, students are required to fill out an application stating why they would be the right fit for the job as well as be interviewed.
During the interview, students are asked to identify three characteristics that describe them best as well as why they make a good candidate.
“They feel empowered which leads to confidence and in turn, leads to striving for success,” Schroeder.
Students who are chosen for jobs hold the position throughout the entire school year and are paid in Schroeder Bucks, which can be spent at the Merit Mall, a shop where students can purchase treats.
Schroeder said she enjoys watching students work hard and witnessing them grow.
“Each day, we get to see kids who truly understand that it takes an outstanding work ethic, resilience, organization, collaboration and a growth mindset to reach their goals,” she said.
“This experience gives them hope, and with hope, absolutely anything is possible.”