Meadows Elementary School offers more than a head full of knowledge, but also a tummy full of food.
To help students get the nutrition they need, Meadows Elementary launched the Packs of Snacks Program six years ago after staff realized there were families who struggled with food insecurity.
The Packs of Snacks Program, provided by Food Bank for the Heartland, is a program designed to provide food to children who do not have access to other resources, especially on the weekends and family vacations.
All day Saturday , Meadows, in partnership with Hy-Vee, will have its second annual Packs of Snacks Program fundraiser at Hy-Vee located at 9601 Q St.
Throughout the day, Meadows Elementary will have a tent manned by staff outside of the store where they will handout a food drive list of needed items including a variety of snacks, fruits and toiletries.
Customers are encouraged to purchase items on the lists which they can drop off at the tent when leaving. Then, Meadows will distribute the items to students in the Packs of Snacks Program.
Lisa Schroeder, principal at Meadows, said she is grateful for the partnership with Hy-Vee.
“We are so very thankful for the relationships that we have with Hy-Vee and our community as we couldn’t do this without all of the incredible support,” Schroeder said.
The fundraiser is intentionally held on the weekend of the first Husker football game because there is usually a lot of foot traffic, said Julie Seefus, store manager.
Seefus, who has a passion for children, said this partnership is important to her.
“It’s very rewarding,” Seefus said. “I don’t like to see kids go hungry. No child should be without food and we as a community should wrap our arms around them and help.”
When it comes to community, Schroeder said she feels lucky to be in one where people care so deeply about others.
“It is so awesome to have our community’s support to make sure our kids can get access to what they need in order to thrive,” Schroeder said.