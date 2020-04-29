An anniversary and birthday provided an unforgettable memory for a Ralston couple.
Jim and Mary Jo McNamara celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that sailed from San Francisco Feb. 21. From there, they spent their days on the ocean before arriving in Hawaii.
“What we wanted was something to relax to,” Jim said.
After spending time in Hawaii, and traveling back to California, the McNamaras and rest of Grand Princess passengers were alerted a passenger on the cruise prior to theirs contracted and died from COVID-19.
The passengers on McNamaras’ cruise were quarantined to their rooms for the remainder of the cruise. According to published reports, 21 people aboard Grand Princess contracted the virus.
“You start to notice the differences on the ship,” Mary Jo said.
Passengers were delivered their food outside their rooms, they were provided free wireless internet, hand sanitizer and other items to keep them busy such as Sudoku puzzles and other activities.
Though the McNamaras, who moved to Ralston in 1975 from Michigan, weren’t expecting this drastic change in events, Mary Jo said they were still able to relax and keep their friends and family updated on their condition.
“We were happy to be together and relax,” Mary Jo said. “We stayed and had a relaxing time, and then we said, ‘Now we’ll have that in our cabin.’”
The couple was able to watch movies, do the activities provided by the ship and even were given a free picture frame.
After two additional days quarantined on the ship due to complications finding a place to dock when it arrived in California, the passengers were assigned to several bases around the country to quarantine for two weeks beginning March 9.
The McNamaras were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in San Francisco for 11 days. While at Travis, Mary Jo said they were able to walk outdoors while remaining 6 feet away from other passengers, were delivered food for every meal and were required to wear masks.
The passengers were also tested daily for temperatures and asked if they had any symptoms of COVID-19.
“I bought masks before leaving (Nebraska) just in case,” Mary Jo said. “We were well-provided for.”
Being a Vietnam veteran and having an underlying medical condition, Jim was contacted by a Veterans Affairs liaison at Travis, as well as his doctors at home.
Jim, who contracted a soft tissue tumor and had surgery for it a year ago, had missed out on a few weeks of chemotherapy treatments following quarantine. He is now back on his regimen, and said he’s doing OK.
Jim also celebrated his 78th birthday while at Travis.
“It was very memorable for both occasions,” he said.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Department of Health and Human Services arranged for all 12 Nebraskans aboard the ship to be escorted home. Jim and Mary Jo boarded a small plane and arrived here March 16.
The McNamaras were escorted the entire time by a nurse from UNMC, and quarantined another two weeks.
Though they were quarantined even longer at home, Mary Jo said there was “plenty” of help.
“Our kids bought food for us, our neighbors checked up on us,” she said. “It was typical Nebraska hospitality. We had more offers than we needed.”
Mary Jo said she was happy to finally be home.
“There’s no place like your own bed or to be out in my yard,” she said.
Though the McNamaras couldn’t predict how their anniversary cruise would go, they said they gained a new perspective on the current state of the world, as well as their own lives.
“Going on the trip was important,” Mary Jo said. “I asked Jim if he knew that all this would happen, would he still go on the cruise, and he said, ‘Absolutely.’”
Jim said missing chemo and being in such an unpredictable situation has “given him a new lease on life.”
“I’m going to be here for awhile,” he said. “We took the first two months of the year for granted, and this has given everyone a jolt on what’s really important.
“People will have a whole different perspective on themselves, families and activities. I think this is going to be a good sign for us.”