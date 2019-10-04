Several Ralston intersections appear near the top of the list of busiest intersections in the Omaha metro area.
They show up in the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency’s Traffic Growth Report, a report published every other year measuring annual average daily traffic counts.
The 72nd and Harrison Streets intersection averaged 49,850, 35th in the metro, while 84th and Harrison averaged 44,440, good for 59th.
The report also included the top interchanges in the metro, which it defined as locations “that do no have an at-grade crossing” such as 72nd and L Streets. Interstate 80’s interchanges at 72nd and 84th Street’s were the fourth and fifth busiest in the metro with 220,600 and 211,900 vehicles, respectively. The interchange at 72nd and L Streets was 52nd with 55,000.