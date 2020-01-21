There’s a whole room in Ron Wilson’s apartment that houses heaps of fabric, but still, he can’t resist the urge to add to his collection.
“I love fabric. I really do,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to take me to a fabric shop because I can’t come out without something.”
Wilson, who lives in Bellevue and is a regular Ralston Senior Center visitor and member of its board of directors, has been quilting his whole life.
Often times, he said, people are surprised to learn that as a man, he is a quilter.
“You go into fabric stores and they don’t want to look at you,” he said. “I’ve been ignored like nobody’s business. But before I’m gone, I’m giving someone advice because I’ve been doing it for so long.”
When he’s in a fabric or craft store, clerks and customers often ask him if he’s picking up items for his wife, to which he responds, “This is for me. I know what I’m doing.”
“Most of the time, I just ignore them, but every once in awhile I will spout off. The older I get, the more I want to spout off.”
His love of fabric started before he was in school when his grandma taught him how to embroider. Since then, his infatuation with creation grew.
“My grandmother was the quilter of the family so quilting was just something that was always around,” he said.
While his grandma never taught him how to quilt, Wilson remembers her doing it and he inherited the skill by “osmosis.”
For years, Wilson quilted blankets for friends and family, and in 1986 he got more serious about it.
When a local theater was in need of 18 quilts for an upcoming show, Wilson applied to be the quilter.
After that, he continued to work in community theater where he sewed costumes.
He even made clothing for himself when bell-bottom pants were all the rage, he said.
Now, more than 30 years later, he continues to quilt, sew and embroider with his collection of fabric and four sewing machines that cost a total of about $10,000.
“I’ve got to get rid of it. I’m 75 years old and I’m not going to die with all that fabric,” he said.
A lot of his fabric is put to use when Wilson donates to Project Linus, a national nonprofit that provides homemade blankets to local children in need.
Throughout the years, Wilson has made about 300 quilts for the organization.
He also quilts and sews items such as place mats, table runners, throws, blankets and aprons that are raffled off at the Ralston Senior Center.
When items are not being raffled or sold, he’s known to give items away.
“When someone admires something, typically I give it to them,” he said.
Whether it’s late at night, or early morning, Wilson can often be found working on a project.
“I’ve always got something going,” he said.
Wilson said he quilts anywhere from two to 10 hours a day.
In just three days, Wilson said he can complete a throw-size quilt, which is typically 40 inches by 80 inches.
And while he loves creating, quilting isn’t always relaxing, Wilson said.
“It can be very frustrating sometimes,” he said. “I swear, there’s a quilting god and there are some days, no matter what you do, that sewing machine is not going to cooperate with you.”
But that’s never stopped him from doing what he loves.
Throughout his life, Wilson estimates that he’s made at least 1,000 quilts and every day, he works to hone in on his skill.
“I’m not the best, but I’m pretty damn good,” he said.