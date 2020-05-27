Now that we have been staying home and limiting being outside for two and a half months, it is starting to make us appreciate any outing — it was a treat to go to the dentist and talk to people.
I was invited to an improvised graduation party for seniors that were part of the youth group at Reality Church in Papillion. The well organized event took place in the parking lot. Spots were marked between the lines with plenty of space between. Families brought their own lawn chairs and while keeping a safe distance and wearing masks were able to see and talk to each other.
There was a large screen set up that showed the graduates’ pictures as well as pictures taken on their mission trips. Each graduate received a gift bag and got the chance to state their name, favorite church experience and plans for the future.
My niece Julianna Perry was one of the 18 graduates honored. We got to play some games as quotations were put on the screen and we had to guess if it was a quote from a dad or part of a commencement speech, then subjects were put on the screen and we got to guess if it was a subject one could get a degree in or not. There were some real surprises. It was nice to safely spend some time with family out in the fresh air and relax.
Jo Kowal, a former Ralston resident, is now residing at Fountain View on 108th Street. She recently celebrated her 93rd birthday and while she enjoyed her birthday cake delivered to her door, her cards, gifts and seeing her family, it was all so different due to the lock down and COVID-19.
Her family was able to come to the front door wearing masks and staying a safe distance apart and wave to her.
Jo misses her friends and card players at the senior center and St. Gerald’s. Life at Fountain View is different, no more getting together for meals, happy hour, entertainment and card games.
Boxed meals are delivered to her door and she eats in her apartment alone. They are allowed to leave their apartments for one hour every day from 1 to 2 p.m. and go out to the courtyard to walk around or sit on the bench.
Some days residents sit outside their apartments and the staff will bring around a cart with treats or gift bags. They have even had a traveling beverage cart to make it a mobile happy hour.
One day a staff member brought his guitar and walked through the halls playing songs so they could sing along. Recently they started a new thing, community bingo. All residents have bingo cards and at each meal and each morning and evening temperature check times they are given a number.
Seems like it would take a while to complete the game but they do have plenty of free time. While life is good they all look forward to the return of socializing together.
Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, Corrigan Multipurpose Senior Center and the La Vista Senior Center have opened their Grab and Go lunch program to seniors not currently on their intake list.
Meal contributions are $4 for seniors age 60 and older. The menu follows the meal on wheels program, menus are published in the daily newspaper.
There is a hot tray with a meat, vegetable etc. and then cold items such as dessert, bread/margarine and milk.
You need to call and talk to the managers as there is an intake form that needs to be completed and make a reservation for the following day. Orders can be done daily or for one full week. The senior centers are closed so the packaged meal is brought to the car and then taken home. If you are interested, for Corrigan call Martha Shoemaker 402-731-7210 or for La Vista call Kaily Stanley 402-331-3455 to make your reservation.
The location for the La Vista Community Center is 8116 Park View Blvd. in La Vista. Corrigan Multipurpose Senior Center is 3819 X St. in Omaha. Since our Ralston Senior Center is closed, we are invited to participate in this program. You do not have to be a member of the La Vista Senior Center.
Betty and Fred Krause are still looking for deer at Chalco Hills, but now that the trees are full can’t see any eagles. Betty told me about some fun events planned at the La Vista Senior Center and Fred brought me the info.
Last Thursday I attended the 10:15 a.m. concert by Merrymaker John Worsham. It was well organized, we sat in our cars with the window open and cars were spaced 6 feet apart. Kaily Stanley went around to each car checking attendance. The sound system worked well so we could all hear and enjoy the music. We honked our horns for applause. Staff and seniors were so excited to be there.
Mitch Beaumont, a La Vista city official, took pictures which he said would be on the senior center’s Facebook page.
John started with “Fly Me To the Moon” and sang and played his guitar for a full hour. John said he was from the South and didn’t know any polkas. He did play Merle Haggard, Johnny Mathias, Jim Croce and others.
They are working on a schedule for June which will include two bingos, entertainment and are developing a virtual senior center. Information will be on the La Vista Senior Center website.
A car bingo is planned for Thursday.
Now you have some ideas for things to do for fun until our Ralston senior center opens again. Thanks for keeping in touch. We look forward to getting together again hopefully soon.
— Janet Renko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center.