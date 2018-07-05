Friday and Saturday
Ralston High School’s class of 1968 is celebrating its 50th reunion. Graduates from years around that time are welcome to attend a celebration at Brownie’s Watering Hole in Papillion on Friday from 7 to 11 p.m.
Saturday
Llama, Llama Storytime will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
July 12
Teen Game Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
July 11
Christmas in July will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
July 18
Omaha Symphony Workshop will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
July 20
Tunes in Town Square will take place in the downtown gazebo from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and games for children.
July 25
Adam White Magic Show will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Aug. 14
Tunes in Town Square will take place in the downtown gazebo from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live music from The 70s Band, food trucks and games for children.
Repeated Events
The Kids Cruisin’ lunch truck will be at Baright Public Library each weekday from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. from now until Aug. 10. Lunch will be provided for free to all children 18-and-under along with their guardian.
The summer reading program will be held from now through July 31 at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St. There will be special events each Wednesday.
Out and About Storytimes will be held every Thursday from now through July 26 at 10:30 a.m. at different locations in the community.
Chapter Storytime will be held every Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Family Movie Day will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Baby Reads Storytime will be held every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Toddler Storytime meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Crochet Q&A will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ralston Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St. There will be tools and yarn available, along with basic instructions to get started. Tools and yarn are on a first come, first served basis.
BINGO will be held every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ralston American Legion, 7400 Q St.
Coloring Club for adults meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Lego club and reading with Morgan the therapy dog meets every Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Dancing Storytime meets each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
Monthly Mini Makers will be held the third Saturday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St. Registration is required.
Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands meets every fourth Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at CHI Health Midlands, 11111 S. 84th St., in the Smith Suite. A light lunch will be served. For questions call 402-593-3022 or email Autumn.Burns@alegent.org.
The Ralston City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5500 S. 77th St. Agendas can be found at cityof ralston.com.
If you have an event you would like to add to the calendar, contact Eric Taylor at 402-505-3613 or news@Ralstonrecorder.com.