The 2018 Summer Reading Program is completed and we have so much to be thankful for.
Summer sponsors were amazing this year, providing some awesome reading incentives as well as donations toward all of the fun events you were able to attend. The number of registered readers has increased two years in a row now, which means even more of the community is reading and learning at the library. The library staff enjoyed seeing everyone who came in to participate in all the activities that took place in June and July. Check out a list of the sponsors who helped support your reading goals throughout the summer by visiting our website at ralstonlibrary.org.
Before you head back to school this month, we will celebrate with two more movie events for you and your family. Can you guess which movies we will be watching? Sunday at 2 p.m. will be the first movie in a trilogy where monsters get away from humans to relax. Follow the main vampire characters through their family high jinks in the third movie now in theaters. At 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, check out a film adaption based upon the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl, where the young main character discovers a secret power amidst dealing with troublesome parents, bullies and an evil principal. Movie events include snacks and drinks for everyone too.
Kids Cruisin’ Lunch Truck will continue to provide lunch to children through age 18 until Aug. 10. Stop by any weekday at 12:45 p.m. to eat with us. The rest of our regular programming will continue through the month of August, including storytimes Monday through Wednesday, Lego Club and Reading with Morgan on Wednesday afternoons, and our third Saturday of the month Mini Makers event. Sign up for Mini Makers starts on Aug. 6.
Did you enjoy the novels “The Husband’s Secret” or “What Alice Forgot” by author Liane Moriarty? Have you binge watched the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” also based upon the novel by Liane? If you enjoyed any of her women’s fiction titles, then I’ve got your next read. Nicola Moriarty has a very similar style and genre to her sister Liane in the newly published title “Those Other Women.” In this new novel, a group of women start a Facebook group as a way for childless women to connect among one another, and partially in retaliation to a large and successful mothers Facebook group. The story line is told by two main characters, Poppy and Annalise, as they struggle through unspoken jealousies, privilege, and countless acts of retribution. Like her sister, Nicola makes sure to surprise with an ending that will keep you glued to the page until the very finish. Find this book in the New Book section of the library.
Need help finding another outstanding read? Let us help you. Ask a staff member to assist you with recommendations, or try out the online resource novelist via our website. Enter a book you enjoyed and find suggestions based upon the selected qualities you liked most about it. Your next great reading is waiting for you at the Baright Public Library.
— Bailey Halbur is the director of the Baright Public Library