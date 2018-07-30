The replacement of OPPD’s approximately 100,000 sodium street lights with high-efficiency “light-emitting diode” lights or LEDs, will take place during the next five years.
The replacement program covers OPPD’s entire coverage area, which consists of 13 counties, including Sarpy County.
The transition to LED lights is expected to reduce the money cities pay to OPPD for street lighting by between 25 percent and 30 percent.
In addition, the lights are expected to emit a brighter, whiter light than the amber light emitted by sodium lights. That will provide better visibility for pedestrians and motorists.
A further advantage, according to OPPD news releases, is that LED lights dim as they near the end of their life cycles and don’t suddenly and completely black out as do sodium lights.
The OPPD board endorsed the move in March and recently announced it will begin installing the higher efficiency lights early next year.
The lights have an estimated life span of 20 years, compared to five years for traditional sodium lights.