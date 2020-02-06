Mondays are for moving, and Lil’ and Tiny Rams know just how to do so.
Last month, Ralston Public Schools’ Lil’ and Tiny Rams program introduced Kindermusik, a curriculum aimed to teach infants and toddlers the joy of music.
A teacher from the international program visits Lil’ and Tiny Rams each Monday from 9:15 to 9:50 a.m. to lead the class in dancing, singing and playing instruments.
Students begin with a hello song to kick off each session then get into playing instruments.
Students get to experiment with instruments including bells, egg shakers and rhythm sticks.
Katie Watkins, center director for Lil’ and Tiny Rams, said she is excited to welcome Kindermusik to the district because so many of the students enjoy the art of music.
“A lot of our kids are really musically driven,” Watkins said. “What better way to get kids really inspired and into the arts? I know that’s such an important part of their development.”
Every Monday, Watkins said students are ready to participate in the new program.
“They really love it,” she said. “Anytime they are singing and dancing, they are pretty excited.”
One of her favorite parts of the program, Watkins said, is watching students be so engaged in the lesson.
“I tend to learn more when I’m engaged and I’m actually excited about it, so I know that’s the same for the kids,” she said.
“If they are engaged, and they are excited to be there, they are going to take more out of it than they would if they were sitting there bored.”
And while it’s fun for students to dance around the room and experiment with instrumental sounds, it is also beneficial when it comes to students’ thinking skills, Watkins said.
“It’s a different way to inspire them and to have them think outside of the box than they normally would,” she said. “Art is such an important part of their development.”
As the program continues, Watkins said she looks forward to seeing her students grow and experience new things.
“It’s a fun way for them to express themselves in a creative manner and in a way they may not have thought of before,” she said.