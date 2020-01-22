With a little bit of water, dirt and sunlight, kindergartners are learning the importance of empathy.
This year, Seymour Elementary students in Sarah Meader’s class each received a small succulent plant to care for throughout the year.
By taking care of a living thing, Meader said, she hopes her students realize that others’ needs and feelings are just as important as their own.
“In kindergarten, it’s hard because it’s about them all the time,” Meader said. “I’m trying to show them you need to care about what people are feeling.”
Every day, students are responsible for checking on the needs of the plants, which were all named by students.
They check to see if the soil is too dry and notice if the succulents need a tad more sunlight.
But for the most part, succulents are easy to care for, which is why Meader chose them for her students.
“They don’t really take a whole lot of care so I thought they would be great for these kids,” she said.
However, they do not take their duties lightly.
When their plants are looking a little droopy, Meader said her students often read, talk and even sing to the plants.
“It’s really interesting to watch them,” she said. “They are really careful when it comes to the plants.”
Meader also said the plants have created a sense of “calm” in the classroom.
Since the plants sit on their desks, Meader said students are more aware of their surroundings and make sure the plants are safe.
“I think it has helped because they are more aware of what’s on the table because they’re really precious to them,” she said.
And by giving students responsibility, she’s noticed that even her most impulsive and active students are more gentle.
“It’s a way of getting them to really appreciate having a living thing,” she said.
Students are also learning how to work together, Meader said.
Every day, one student is chosen from a group of four to be named the “master gardener.” Those students take a close look at the plants and report their status to the plant’s owner.
“It’s really cool to see them take ownership of it,” Meader said.
Empathy is an essential part of life, and Meader hopes she’s able to instill that quality into her students.
“If you don’t take care of something, it might die, so that’s why it’s important to take care of things and love them,” she said.
“The main thing is just knowing that appreciating living things, whether it be a plant or a human being, is important.”