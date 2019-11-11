Weather Alert

...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... .A VERY COLD AIRMASS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA TONIGHT BRINGING SNOW AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS. SNOWFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. GUSTY NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING ARE VERY POSSIBLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BOONE AND BURT COUNTIES. IN IOWA, HARRISON AND SHELBY COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&