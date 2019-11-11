This week, we asked second graders at Wildewood Elementary School, “If you wrote a book, what would it be about?” Here is a sample of what they said:
KidSpeak: Wildewood Elementary
AustinPlourde
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
$109 million live music venue announced for downtown Omaha
-
Technically, Nebraska can still win the Big Ten West. Here are six ways that can happen
-
Expanded Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger among stores coming to Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna
-
They came, they saw, they went elsewhere: The talent Nebraska could use but didn't land
-
Omaha bar offers discount to people who take selfies with famous West Maple rock
TRENDING NOW
-
Sarpy Chamber presents Annual Awards
-
Gretna heads to state title match with five set win over Millard North
-
Papillion Landing memberships to go on sale
-
Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation 2019 Hall of Fame inductees
-
Facebook plans grants 'north of six figures' to boost Sarpy County STEM, community projects