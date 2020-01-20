Kidspeak: Seymour third graders By Austin Plourde Staff Writer AustinPlourde Author email Jan 20, 2020 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Try $1 for 8 weeks 1 of 9 By giving compliments to people.Lia Fernandez Cheer for people at recess.Dylan Reyes De La O Work hard at school.Francisco Maenchaca-Alanis Help people when they get hurt.Citlalli Gutierrez-Mejia By wearing red, white and blue and being kind to everyone.Trinity Chase Cheering at a football game.Leymin Alvarado Always try to listen to your teacher and try to stay confident and smile a lot.Lucy Williams Wear Seymour shirts to school.Blake Brothers Go to school everyday and be kind to other kids.Owen Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked third graders at Seymour Elementary School, “How can you show school spirit?” Here is a sample of what they said: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grader Seymour Elementary School Sample School AustinPlourde Author email Follow AustinPlourde Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Nebraska football's Super Bowl streak ends at 26 years 6 easy, crowd-pleasing winter soups you have to try Huskers went years without success recruiting Iowa. But that's changing now Behemoth project at UNMC campus could hinge on $300 million commitment from state Husker outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson withdraws from Nebraska football TRENDING NOW Where Sarpy County, cities stand on refugee resettlement EPA: Site of former Olde Towne dry cleaner poses health risks to surrounding area Austyn Valla filed for Mayor Gretna alum Zach Imig reaches collegiate milestone Sarpy County's first baby of 2020 born to Papillion family Koterba Caption Contest